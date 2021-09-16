Zacks: Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $34.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $24.69. 408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,894. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

