EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,285. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

