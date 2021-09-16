3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 2.0% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,164,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,381,000 after acquiring an additional 225,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.68. 109,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.33. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

