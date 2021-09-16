Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $584.69. 75,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,184. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

