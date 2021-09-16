Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,834. Zuora has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,782 shares of company stock worth $3,189,475 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

