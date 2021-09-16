Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 386.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,912 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,107,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,945 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 389,898 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 626,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.