Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $130,307.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $83,558.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,782 shares of company stock worth $3,189,475. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

