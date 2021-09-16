Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.91. 261,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

