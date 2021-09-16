The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Vertical Research

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Vertical Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

NYSE BA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.25. 177,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,289,346. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.59. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

