Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.24. 211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,053. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

