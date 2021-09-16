Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 525 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,153. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

