Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 767 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,206,000 after buying an additional 279,851 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.6% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 511,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,687,149. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $472.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

