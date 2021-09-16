-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CEMI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 17,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,768. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

