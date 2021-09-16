Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $3.13

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $723.81 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00006586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00811886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

