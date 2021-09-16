Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEPT shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548,823 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.56. 10,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,934. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

