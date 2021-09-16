Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548,823 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.56. 10,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,934. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
