Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Up 406.9% in August

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 406.9% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Gene Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.