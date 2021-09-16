Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 6.2%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $22.07. 17,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 894,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVTX. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

