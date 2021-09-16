ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Up 430.0% in August

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECRO remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. ECC Capital has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Get ECC Capital alerts:

About ECC Capital

ECC Capital Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in residential mortgage loans. It builds and manages a portfolio of nonconforming residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered inIrvine, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ECC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.