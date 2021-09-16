Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GTHP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185. Guided Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

