Financial Architects Inc Sells 896 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

