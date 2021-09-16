Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,413,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 220,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,047. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

