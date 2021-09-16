Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.02. 62,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

