Apriem Advisors Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $4,037,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.58.

NYSE:SQ traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,170. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.31 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

