Apriem Advisors Sells 115 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.35.

LRCX traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $612.62. 53,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $609.53 and a 200 day moving average of $610.74. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $296.17 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

