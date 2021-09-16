Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 342,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,228,000 after buying an additional 222,257 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,538. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.11 and its 200-day moving average is $278.86.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

