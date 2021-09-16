Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $30.80. 289,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,962,539. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.