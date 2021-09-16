Apriem Advisors Buys 49 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.1% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $751.71. The stock had a trading volume of 528,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,936. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.20 billion, a PE ratio of 391.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

