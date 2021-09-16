BP (NYSE:BP) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 522,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,835,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in BP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.