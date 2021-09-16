WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

WildBrain stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 321,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,777. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

