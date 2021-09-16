Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NHYDY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 78,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

