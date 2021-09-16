Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.24. 17,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,202. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

