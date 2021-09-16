nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

nCino stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.63. 9,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -148.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,583 shares of company stock worth $8,943,576 over the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

