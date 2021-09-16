Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 22,222 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.47. 50,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,376. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

