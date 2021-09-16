Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.58. 196,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,572. The company has a market capitalization of $435.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

