$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report sales of $77.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $274.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

TH remained flat at $$3.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.