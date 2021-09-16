Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

ALGT traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.68. 1,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.06 and a 200 day moving average of $215.50. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

