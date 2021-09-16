UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.46. The company had a trading volume of 77,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,624. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $392.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.28 and its 200 day moving average is $398.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

