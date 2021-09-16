Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 321 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

