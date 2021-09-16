Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.60. 7,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 202,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $154,274.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,568 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 768,311 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

