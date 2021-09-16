Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 5.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 247,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,792,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 149.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 798,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.