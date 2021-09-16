Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.38

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 317654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.94.

CRDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$230.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.94.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

