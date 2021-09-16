TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Update

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,800 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

