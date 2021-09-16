Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRONU. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000.

NASDAQ TRONU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,661. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

