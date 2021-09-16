Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.