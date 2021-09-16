Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $6 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 160.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.19% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.