254,096 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 254,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF makes up about 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,645 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5,867.2% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 831,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 817,356 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,740,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,126,000 after purchasing an additional 810,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,143,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,657,000 after purchasing an additional 659,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 571,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

DIAL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 5,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,054. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.