Teck Resources (TECK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/16/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$34.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 193,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Get Teck Resources Limited alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.