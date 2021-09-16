Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,491 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 1,118,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,462,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

