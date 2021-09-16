Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,717 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.21% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,800. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $31.51.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

