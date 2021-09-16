Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys New Position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 629,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,305,000.

Separately, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 3,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,354. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

